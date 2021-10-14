Artist sues newly-freed Bill Cosby over 1990 hotel encounter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A prominent Bill Cosby accuser has filed suit Thursday against the actor over a 1990 hotel room encounter in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Lili Bernard’s lawsuit comes just before the state’s two-year window to file older sexual assault claims expires. Bernard tells The Associated Press she was prompted in part by Cosby’s recent release from prison. The 84-year-old Cosby has been free since June, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction in another case. Bernard says Cosby drugged and raped her when she was 26. A Cosby spokesperson says that so-called “look-back” windows violate a person’s due process rights.