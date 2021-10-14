Bluefield Union Mission celebrates 90 years in operation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A social service, faith-based agency is celebrating nine decades in operation.

The Bluefield Union Mission is located off of Bluefield Ave. in Bluefield, West Virginia, and it serves the emergency needs of people in the two Virginias.

In fact, they're open every day of the year doing just that.

The Union Mission's Director Craig Hammond says that the organization held its first meeting on October 13, 1931-- just over 90 years ago.

It was formed by 12 houses of worship, civic clubs, and businessmen. The Union Mission was supposed to be a short term project, just to get through the Great Depression, but the founders realized that people were in need of their services all the time.

"We're a 24 hour social service faith-based agency, meeting the emergency needs of people, whether it be physical, social, spiritual, and we never close," Hammond said. "We're open every day of the year. We doze, but we never close. and that's the way it's been for 90 years."

The Union Mission has been at its current location for the past 50 years.