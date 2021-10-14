Carlene Carter coming to Chuck Mathena Center this Saturday

Her grandmother is Mother Maybelle, her dad is Carl Smith, her mom is June Carter Cash & stepdad is Johnny Cash--Carlene Carter grew up surrounded by talent and is a fierce talent all her own.

The Tennessee native is gracing the Chuck Mathena Center stage on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The show kicks off at 7 PM.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here at CMCWV.org

