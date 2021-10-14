Foster parents needed in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - There is a critical need for foster parents in Tazewell County. Tazewell County's Department of Social Services reports that more than five thousand children are currently in the foster care system in Virginia. Right now seventy-five of them are in Tazewell County, which only has twenty-eight homes taking in those kids. As a result kids from the county are sent outside their home county.

"There is a serious need and these kids deserve it. They need homes, they need parents. These are our kids. These are Tazewell County kids and we need people who are willing to step up and parent these kids because they deserve that." Rebecca Smith, Family Services Specialist, Tazewell County Department of Social Services

Becoming a foster family is a tangible way to give back and pay it forward, if you have room in your heart and home to do something positive in your community.

"Just trust the process. If you feel like you want to become part of a foster family just know that we will train you and we will equip you for the task at hand and you don't do it alone. You become part of a great team." David Taylor, Service Director, Tazewell County Department of Social Services

Giving a child a chance to succeed is a big thing that keeps current foster families going.

"To be able to help one child means all the world to me. To bring them into my home to give them a place where they have a bed to lay in. They feel comfortable, they feel safe. To provide them with love, support everything that they need. A lot of these kids have never had it." Debra Dye, Tazewell County foster parent

The process of becoming a foster parent in Tazewell County begins by calling the Department of Social Services at 276-988-8500. From there you will be asked to come in for an orientation. From there you will be asked to fill out an application.

You will also need to pass a criminal background check and a central registry check. From there a home study will be done. Then the prospective person will go through special training to learn what needs to be done as a foster parent.

Foster families can also receive a stipend for spending on the foster child. If you're interested in becoming a foster parent in West Virginia you can contact your local DHHR office to find out how the process works.