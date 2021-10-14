Foundations back new effort to ignite Americans’ generosity

The Generosity Commission, funded by more than $2 million in grants from the nation’s biggest foundations, will campaign to drive greater giving of time and money, especially from middle- and low-income Americans. Noting that financial donations dropped to an all-time low — just 50% of people give — and anger at billionaires and income inequality is growing, organizers of the effort said it is crucial to “reignite generosity — and engage every American in the process.” Organizers worried that with growing division in the United States, one of the key indicators of connectedness crucial to a functioning democracy — support of nonprofit efforts — faced an “uncertain” future.