Greenbrier East volleyball coach notches 500th win

LEWISBURG, W. Va. (WVVA) - Over at Greenbrier East on Thursday, the Lady Spartans volleyball team snagged a win over PikeView. However, it wasn't just any win for Head Coach Matt Sauvage; it was a milestone, 500th win.

Sauvage etched his name into the Greenbrier East history books after being Head Coach of the Lady Spartans volleyball team for 16 years.

Coach Sauvage, after achieving win number 500, said, coaching for him is more about the players than the wins.

"The 500th win, to me, is sort of like the first one. I don't like this stuff, just to be honest with you. To me, it's all about the girls and the girls that I've coached throughout the years. That's more what it's about for me." Matt Sauvage, Head Coach, Greenbrier East Volleyball

Sauvage reflected on his coaching tenure leading up to his 500th win. He said he's thankful to have had meaningful relationships with his players.

"I look forward to the relationships that I can build with these girls. In the stands tonight, I look up, there's a lot of former players up there. To me, that's more what it's about. The relationships that are built and will continue to be built." Matt Sauvage, Head Coach, Greenbrier East Volleyball

Congratulations to Coach Sauvage on the milestone, 500th win!