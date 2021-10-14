In Your Debt: Buy now, pay later isn’t bad — but be careful

Buy now, pay later services are everywhere now, and they’re not just for shopping. You can split travel costs, and even rent, into a series of smaller payments. While BNPL makes it possible to manage a large purchase, it can also make getting into debt that much easier. Like credit cards and loans, BNPL services can hurt you, but they can also be helpful depending on how you use them. It is possible to use a BNPL service thoughtfully, but the key is to be strategic and avoid getting in over your head.