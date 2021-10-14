Liberian teen hailed hero after finding, returning $50,000

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — A teenager in Liberia has become a national hero after finding $50,000 on the road and returning it to its rightful owner in the northeastern Nimba County. Eighteen-year-old Emmanuel Tuloe told The Associated Press on Thursday that he was driving his motorcycle taxi on a highway Tuesday when he saw a bunch of money wrapped in a plastic bag that had dropped unnoticed. A businesswoman that day also went on national radio appealing to anyone who had found her money to return it. He abided. The Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission says it is “deeply touched by the sincerity of the teenager.” Though he also says he is now receiving threats from people who argue he should have kept the money.