New WVa Department of Administration cabinet secretary named

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced that he appointed Mark Scott to be cabinet secretary of the Department of Administration. Scott will succeed Allan L. McVey, who was recently appointed West Virginia insurance commissioner. Scott’s appointment takes effect Nov. 1. Scott is president of the Randolph County Commission and worked in the insurance business for 27 years. Mary Jane Pickens has been either deputy or acting secretary of the Department of Administration since January 2015 and was appointed acting secretary when McVey left. She will continue in that role until Scott becomes secretary.