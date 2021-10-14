September Teacher of the Month: Cailin Hutchison

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- WVVA-TV is proud to join Cole Chevy to honor students and teachers in the two Virginias.

Our September Teacher of the Month is Cailin Hutchison.

Ms. Hutchison is the Band Director at both Tazewell Middle School and Tazewell High School. She's been teaching band for over 11 years.

Ms. Hutchison was nominated by Chad Brown, Principal at Tazewell Middle. He says that Tazewell Middle is better off because of her.

"She's kids first," he said. "Every decision she makes is about what's best for the kids."

Ms. Hutchison told WVVA that she first knew she wanted to be a band director in sixth grade.

"I actually decided as a sixth grader that I wanted to be a band director," she explained. "Which is very unusual to decide at that point in your life what you want to do, but I just knew that I loved it and that's what I wanted to do."

When Ms. Hutchison first started in Tazewell County, her program had around 20 kids. Now, the program has over 60 kids participating.

Congratulations, Ms. Hutchison!

