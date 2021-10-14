State police investigate deadly shooting at Grambling State

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Investigators for Louisiana State Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting on the Grambling State University campus this week that killed one person. A university news release says the shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The release said the gunfire involved two people who were not students. One was injured and one died. An unidentified third person is suspected of firing a gun into the air. Two students in the vicinity had injuries that were not life threatening. The gunfire broke out in front of the student union building and resulted in a temporary shelter-in-place order for students until the scene was cleared.