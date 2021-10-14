Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are set to try again to advance a sweeping elections and voting overhaul bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he’ll set a test vote for next week. In a letter to colleagues, the New York Democrat says Republicans “must come to the table” to at least open debate. The push comes as states are putting in place new laws that opponents say include restrictions making it difficult to cast ballots, especially in Black and minority communities. But in the 50-50 Senate, prospects for one of the Democrats’ priorities seem dim as Republicans view the bill as federal overreach.