The Summer-like warmth comes to a dramatic end this weekend!

High pressure just to our east will be in control for one more day, before big changes to our weather pattern arrive this weekend. For the rest of this evening, we can expect passing clouds, lows in the 50s, and areas of fog.

Friday will bring similar conditions to what we've seen all week; it will just be warmer still! Highs will top off tomorrow in the upper 70s to low 80s for most, with warm southerly winds kicking up into Friday afternoon. By tomorrow night, rain will be on our doorstep as a cold front begins to move into our area from the west.

Lows tomorrow night will hover in the upper 50s and low 60s, and rain will be likely, becoming more widespread through Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s, and will likely occur before lunch time on Saturday. As the front begins to move out of the area, colder air will be rushing in Saturday night-evening.

Rain will wrap up by Saturday night, and we look to gradually dry out with areas of fog around. Low temps by Sunday morning will fall into the 30s and 40s! Turn the heat on!

We look cool and dry on Sunday with highs in the 50s. We look to remain more Fall-like as we head into next week...make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA NEWS at 6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast