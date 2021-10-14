Tunisia’s President Saied revokes predecessor’s passport

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s President Kais Saied says he has decided to revoke his predecessor’s diplomatic passport. Tunisian media said that Saied was irked by Moncef Marzouki’s demands that France end its support for the Tunisian government. The decision on the passport was made public in a communique Thursday. “Some have gone abroad to undermine the interests of Tunisia,” Saied said, referring to Marzouki. Days ago, Marzouki participated in a demonstration while in Paris, during which he had urged French decision-makers “not to endorse a totalitarian system.”