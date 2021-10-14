U.S. Senate hosts field hearing on water and wastewater management infrastructure funding in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) United States Senators Tom Carper, (D) Delaware), Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia, and Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, attended a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee field hearing on water and wastewater infrastructure in Beckley on Thursday.



All three are key negotiators in a 550 billion dollar infrastructure bill that is now under consideration in the House of Representatives. At Thursday's hearing, the lawmakers heard from state experts on how money from the measure should be spent when it comes to water and wastewater management.



West Virginia has more than 100 million dollars at stake in the bill that lawmakers say could level the playing field for the state when it comes to water, wastewater, broadband, and other infrastructure improvements.



"This would dwarf the amount of money we've been able to provide in the past. It's just ready to be grabbed and put to work," said Sen. Carper, for whom the visit was a homecoming. Born in Beckley, he spent his early childhood growing up in Eccles, W.Va.



Senator Capito, who was an early negotiator on the bill, is eager to see the bill pass. "Some of the programs contained in this bill are new in terms of rural accessibility, workforce development, and decentralized systems."



However, there is a debate among some House lawmakers over whether to hold the bill until Senators agree to a separate 3.5 trillion dollar spending bill that includes funding for the President's social programs. Senator Manchin could be a critical swing vote.



"I've been almost eleven years in the Senate and I've never seen one bill tied to another in which if one doesn't pass the other doesn't either. I'm in total disagreement with that."



With an October 31st deadline looming before the expiration of transportation funding, negotiations continued even into Thursday's hearing. At one point, Senator Carper had to step away to take a call from the President.



"We are literally this close. I just took a call from the President to again reiterate how important it is to get this done, get the House to pass an infrastructure bill that provides all this money for water and wastewater."



