Wrapping up the work week warmer than normal; big changes for the weekend

Staying under the same weather pattern where high pressure continues to keep us dry. Temperatures again are warmer than normal. By this afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and 80s.

Overnight we remain calm with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Partly cloudy skies hover.

Our Friday will be considered mostly dry, but a stray shower or two can't be ruled out as a strong cold front approaches the area. The frontal system will cross through on Saturday bringing cooler temperatures plus widespread rain. Right now Friday is our warmest day on the ten-day with temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s. Friday night remains mild with temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s. Saturday morning is when our high temperature will be set in the low 60s then we continue to cool throughout the day. By Saturday night lows plummet into the 30s/low 40s.

Some patchy frost is possible to develop on both Sunday and Monday morning for areas that dip in the 30s.

Rain showers will start to move in on Saturday morning and become more widespread throughout the afternoon. Tailgating or any outdoor plans in general you want the rain gear plus the layers. Temperatures will continue to cool throughout the day on Saturday.

The cold front moves out of here pretty quickly leaving behind dry and cool air for Sunday. Sunday's high temperatures will read in the 50s for most of the area. Crisp fall mornings and seasonable highs are in store for next week.