WVa congressional redistricting map sent to governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A congressional redistricting map that would pit two incumbent U.S. House members from West Virginia in the 2022 Republican primary has been sent to Gov. Jim Justice. The House of Delegates passed the map 84-12 Thursday with four members absent. The state Senate approved the map Wednesday. After the 2020 census, West Virginia lost one of its three U.S. House seats. The approved map would combine most of the current districts of U.S. Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney into the new northern 2nd District. Rep. Carol Miller would be in the new 1st District. All three are Republicans.