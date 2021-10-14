Wyoming district where student arrested extends mask mandate

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A mask-wearing mandate will continue for at least another month in a Wyoming school district where a student who wouldn’t wear a mask got arrested for allegedly refusing to leave her high school. The mask requirement in the southeastern Wyoming city of Laramie was set to expire this Friday. School trustees voted 6-1 Wednesday to extend it to Nov. 12. Sixteen-year-old Grace Smith was arrested at Laramie High School on Oct. 7. She’d served two consecutive two-day suspensions for refusing to wear a mask. Laramie police ticketed her for allegedly trespassing and then arrested her when she allegedly refused to leave school grounds.