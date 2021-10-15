11 kids drowned, 10 rescued in Indonesian river cleanup

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Eleven students have drowned and 10 others were rescued during a school outing for a river cleanup in Indonesia’s West Java Province. Local officials said 150 students from an Islamic junior high school were participating in the cleanup along the banks of the Cileueur river bank when 21 of them slipped into the water. The officials said there was no flash flood and the weather was good. However, the students were not wearing flotation devices and some apparently could not swim. Rescuers used big orange inflatable rafts to search for victims. The search ended Friday night with all children accounted for.