25 apply to fill seats on WVa Intermediate Court of Appeals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission has released a list of 25 people who have applied to fill seats on the state Intermediate Court of Appeals. The court was created by the Legislature this year. Gov. Jim Justice’s office says the commission will interview applicants, and the governor will appoint three judges for terms of 2 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024; 4 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2026; and 6 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028. The judges will begin their duties by July 1, 2022.