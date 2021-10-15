Asian shares rise after technology-powered rally on Wall St

Asian shares are higher after technology companies powered the biggest rally on Wall Street since March. All major regional indexes advanced, with Tokyo gaining 1.8%. On Thursday, the S&P 500 jumped 1.7% as a wave of buying gained momentum from a day earlier, when the market broke a three-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6%, while the Nasdaq rose 1.7%. Health care stocks did especially well, led by a 4.2% gain in UnitedHealth Group after the leading health insurer easily beat analysts’ earnings forecasts and raised its outlook. Apple and Microsoft each rose more than 2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.52%.