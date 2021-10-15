Caracal cat owner ticketed, ordered to find them new home

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit woman has been ordered to find another home for her four African caracals after one of the wild cats spent hours on the loose this week. Royal Oak police have issued Elaine Westfall five citations. Westfall told the Detroit Free Press for a story Friday that the cats have to be gone by Monday, though she’s unsure police have the authority to order her to move them out. At least two of the cats escaped from their enclosure on Wednesday. She used raw meat to lure one back, but the other wasn’t captured until that evening. Native to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and India, caracals prey on rodents, other small mammals and birds.