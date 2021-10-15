COVID-19 vaccine exemption passes West Virginia House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill to limit West Virginia employers in their ability to require workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus has passed the House of Delegates. The proposal would allow certain medical and religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. It passed the Republican-led House 68-30 Friday and is pending in the Senate. The bill covers businesses and state government agencies. Employers would be barred from penalizing or discriminating against employees for pursuing the exemptions. Gov. Jim Justice added the bill to the Legislature’s special session this week. Dozen of businesses, including hospitals, banks and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, have told lawmakers they strongly oppose the bill.