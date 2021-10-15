Detroit man arrested in fatal shootings of 2 women in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a Detroit man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two women. Charleston police say 21-year-old Marquis Jermayne Goodman was arrested Thursday in Detroit in the Oct. 8 shootings of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher. Charleston police had obtained a warrant charging Goodman with two counts of first-degree murder. The women lived together in Charleston, and their bodies were found in different locations. Police say White was found on a sidewalk and Belcher was located in a backyard.