Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 52, Charlottesville 14
Amelia County 40, Cumberland 12
Amherst County 36, Rustburg 13
Appomattox 71, Nelson County 0
Battlefield 38, Unity Reed 0
Benedictine 21, Collegiate-Richmond 7
Bluefield, W.Va. 57, Tazewell 14
Brentsville 55, William Monroe 0
Broadway 37, Harrisonburg 18
Carroll County 21, Patrick County 12
Central – Wise 31, Union 7
Chilhowie 21, Rural Retreat 7
Christiansburg 61, Hidden Valley 20
Churchland 56, Lake Taylor 36
Col. Richardson, Md. 44, Nandua 0
Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 0
Dan River 18, Gretna 12
Dinwiddie 49, Petersburg 6
E.C. Glass 48, Jefferson Forest 7
Eastern Montgomery 28, Bath County 6
Fishburne Military 37, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 0
Forest Park 35, Gar-Field 14
Frank Cox 27, Princess Anne 3
Franklin County 41, William Byrd 23
Freedom (South Riding) 13, Osbourn Park 6
Galax 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 0
Giles 21, Grayson County 20
Glen Allen 41, Fauquier 0
Glenvar 63, Alleghany 8
Goochland 55, Monticello 3
Green Run 35, Bayside 0
Grundy 48, J.I. Burton 36
Hayfield 52, Annandale 0
Hermitage 28, Douglas Freeman 20
Highland Springs 32, Hanover 6
Independence 29, Briar Woods 6
Indian River 40, Lakeland 26
Isle of Wight Academy 34, Norfolk Christian School 24
James Madison 21, Centreville 17
James Monroe 38, Culpeper 7
James Robinson 35, Lake Braddock 31
James Wood 42, Liberty-Bealeton 24
Justice High School 28, Falls Church 7
Kettle Run 47, Millbrook 16
King George 37, Chancellor 0
Liberty Christian 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 10
Lord Botetourt 42, William Fleming 7
Loudoun County 42, Lightridge 7
Loudoun Valley 45, Rock Ridge 6
Louisa 27, Western Albemarle 0
Magna Vista 48, Martinsville 14
Matoaca 56, Prince George 6
Menchville 41, Gloucester 3
Meridian High School 14, Clarke County 7
Nansemond River 21, Deep Creek 14
Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Norfolk Academy 37
New Kent 48, Grafton 20
Norcom 21, Booker T. Washington 18
North Cross 28, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic, Kan. 7
Nottoway 26, Buckingham County 8
Orange County 20, Fluvanna 7
Oscar Smith 49, King’s Fork High School 7
Patrick Henry-Ashland 22, Armstrong 6
Patriot 36, Osbourn 0
Portsmouth Christian 61, Northampton 51
Pulaski County 49, Blacksburg 7
Richlands 49, Marion 14
Ridgeview 50, John Battle 0
Rockbridge County 36, Waynesboro 10
Salem-Va. Beach 14, Ocean Lakes 10
South County 41, West Springfield 3
South Lakes 36, Chantilly 21
Spotsylvania 18, Eastern View 16
Strasburg 27, Madison County 7
TJ-Alexandria 31, Paul Public, D.C. 6
Tabb 21, Smithfield 0
Tallwood 42, First Colonial 14
Thomas Dale 39, Hopewell 21
Thomas Walker 50, Bland County 20
Turner Ashby 43, Spotswood 0
Varina 45, Atlee 7
Wakefield 24, Langley 13
Warwick 18, Heritage-Newport News 0
Western Branch 56, Hickory 13
Westfield 42, Oakton 15
Woodgrove 16, Potomac Falls 14
Woodstock Central 35, Skyline 7
Yorktown 42, George Marshall 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jamestown vs. York, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com