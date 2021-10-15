Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allegany, Md. 31, Keyser 14
Beallsville, Ohio 40, Paden City 14
Bluefield 57, Tazewell, Va. 14
Buffalo 47, Tolsia 6
Cabell Midland 35, George Washington 7
Cameron 44, Clay-Battelle 0
Chapmanville 40, Wayne 16
Dover, Ohio 42, Linsly 0
Fairmont Senior 21, Robert C. Byrd 20
Greenbrier East 42, Ripley 7
Greenbrier West 50, Richwood 8
Huntington 56, St. Albans 7
Independence 74, Man 7
James Monroe 20, Midland Trail 7
Lincoln def. Elkins, forfeit
Madonna 28, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 7
Martinsburg 63, Spring Mills 16
Mingo Central 45, Shady Spring 12
Moorefield 25, East Hardy 24
Morgantown 21, Parkersburg South 14
North Marion 37, Lewis County 7
Oakland Southern, Md. 28, Tucker County 6
Poca 14, Logan 12
Pocahontas County 12, Pendleton County 7
Point Pleasant def. Wyoming East, forfeit
Princeton 21, Hedgesville 16
Ritchie County 61, Webster County 0
Roane County 57, Braxton County 6
Scott 41, Liberty Raleigh 14
Spring Valley 49, Capital 13
University 63, Buckhannon-Upshur 6
Williamstown 42, Tyler Consolidated 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albert Gallatin, Pa. vs. Weir, ppd.
Calhoun County vs. Gilmer County, ppd. to Oct 18th.
