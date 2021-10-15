In Nigeria’s troubled northwest, phone blockades hurt locals

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — In response to growing violence across Nigeria’s northwest and central states, governors have blocked telecommunications in many areas across five states to enable the military to carry out special operations targeted at the armed groups attacking local communities. However, local officials and residents told The Associated Press that many villagers now feel trapped as they are unable to call for help when they are attacked in communities with an inadequate security presence. The gunmen have also turned to mobile networks from Nigeria’s neighboring country Niger and other measures including the closure of markets are hurting the region’s economies.