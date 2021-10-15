Japanese billionaire gets ready for December space mission

MOSCOW (AP) — A forthcoming flight to space by a Japanese billionaire will let the public have a closer look at life on board the orbiting outpost. Yusaku Maezawa is set to rocket to space in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with producer Yozo Hirano who will film his mission and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. U.S. -based Space Adventures organized the flight. The company’s president told The Associated Press on Friday that Maezawa “wanted to put together a list of 100 things for him to do in space.” He also said that Space Adventures has an arrangement with Russian partners for a private customer to perform a spacewalk outside the station in late 2023 or early 2024.