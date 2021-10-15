Oak Hill man facing first degree arson charges

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) -- An Oak Hill man is facing arson charges in Fayette County after an incident in August.

Reports say that on August 20, Oak Hill Police Department responded to a health and welfare check for an individual on McClain Street in Oak Hill.

Upon arrival, officers observed flames and smoke coming from a window of the residence. Fire personnel arrived to extinguish the fire, and originally suspected that the cause of the fire was arson.

The Detective Bureau of Fayette County Sheriff's Department was contacted to investigate this incident.

Bryson Webb Burdette-Hughes, 21, was arrested Friday for the felony offense of First Degree Arson.

He was arraigned in Fayette County Magistrate Court and posted a $40,000 bond. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at (304)574-3590.