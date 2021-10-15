Police: 5 juveniles escape Louisiana jail; 1 captured

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say five juveniles overpowered two guards at a detention center and escaped Thursday night. A spokesman for Baton Rouge police told news outlets that four of the juveniles took off in a vehicle and the fifth ran away. The inmate who ran has been captured. The other four are still unaccounted for as of early Friday. Police say the guards suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The vehicle that was taken is described as a light gold- or tan-colored Toyota pickup truck with the license plate X314899.