Rain moves in overnight; turning much cooler this weekend

Cloud cover will build in ahead of an incoming cold front this evening. With southerly flow for a bit longer, temps will be on the milder side for one more night, hovering in the upper 50s and low 60s late tonight-early Saturday AM. We could see a stray shower or two through sundown tonight, but the wider-spread rainfall looks to roll in through early Saturday morning.

Rain will be on and off through lunchtime tomorrow, becoming more scattered by the afternoon as cooler and drier air rushes in behind the departing system. High temps tomorrow will likely occur during the morning (in the upper 50s-low 60s). After the front passes out the area, temps will continue to drop- we will be in the 30s and 40s waking up Sunday morning.

Rain should fizzle out and we'll be dry and breezy with more sun on Sunday. We look to be colder then, with high temps only in the low to mid 50s! Sunday night will be mainly clear and chilly with lows again in the 30s and low 40s.

We look to stay seasonable and dry into early next week. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6 , (10 CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!

