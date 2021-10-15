WVVA Television has an immediate opening for a motivated Local Sales Assistant.

The successful candidate will assist our Local Account Executives throughout the sales process by maintaining client contracts, entering client orders, preparing sales and marketing presentations, communicating with advertising agencies, and providing other necessary sales support for the team.

Must be able to work independently and handle multiple assignments.

Previous related experience is preferred.

This is a fast-paced, high performance sales environment. You must be dependable, have strong attention to detail, great organizational skills, and be comfortable working with numbers.

Prior experience working with sales traffic programs is a plus.

The successful candidate will be a high school graduate. Related college courses and business software training is preferred.

The two Virginias are home to world-class white water rafting, thousands of miles of hiking trails, skiing, and so much more.

WVVA was named Station of the Year five times in eight years, with an award winning team and community service. We embody our slogan, "Here for You."

If you think you can excel in this exciting, fast paced position, we would like to hear from you. Apply here.

WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.