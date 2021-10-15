Sheriff: Teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An elementary school teacher in South Carolina has surrendered on accusations of having marijuana edibles in a student prize box in her classroom. The 27-year-old female teacher from Lexington, South Carolina, turned herself in Friday and was being held on a drug possession charge. Authorities say another teacher at an after school program notified alerted authorities Sept. 23 after a student who had grabbed a pack of “Stoney Patch Kids” gummies as a prize asked for help opening it. Sheriff Jay Koon said no students ate any of the marijuana edibles. Officials say the teacher is no longer employed at the district where she taught.