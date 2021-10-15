SUV of Ohio mom, 2 kids missing since 2002 found in river

AURORA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have pulled from the Ohio River in southeast Indiana an SUV that belonged to an Ohio mother missing since 2002 along with her two young children. Indiana State Police say Friday in a release that side sonar scan technology led divers to the 1997 Nissan Pathfinder on Thursday near Aurora, Indiana. It was registered to Stephanie Van Nguyen. She disappeared in 2002 with her 4-year-old daughter, Kristina, and 3-year-old son, John. Police said the 26-year-old Van Nguyen had left a note that she was going to drive into the Ohio River, but her vehicle was not located at the time.