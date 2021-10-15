Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department introduces new safety efforts

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- The Tazewell County Sheriff's Department held a press conference today to announce some new tools to help when emergencies happen.

Sheriff Brian Hiaett was joined by three of his deputies as well as Dr. Charles Stacy to announce a collaborative effort between the sheriff's department and the school system.

Smart 911 is a free service that allows citizens to sign up online to provide key information to 911 in case of emergency that could save precious minutes.

Another feature is a new panic button system that all schools will be connected to 911 more directly in the case of an emergency at any of the county schools.

Sheriff Hieatt explained the advantages of this new system.

"One thing I think is so important with the rave panic button is the communication," he said. "Communication is the key to anything we do, whatever we are working on, having good communication. When you have an emergency in one part of a school building, but teachers and students don't know about it in the other part, that can make the situation more dangerous so this is where communication is the key to helping save lives."

There will be a 911 operator whose sole job is to be available to monitor any emergencies or crises at any of the schools in Tazewell County.