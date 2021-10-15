Weather makes a complete 180 this weekend

Throughout the day we will witness partly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and 80s. We stay mostly dry again today as high pressure continues hovering in our region. A stray shower or two are possible by this evening out in front of our next weather maker.

One more mild night with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s before a big cool down comes our way. A strong cold front crosses through tomorrow allowing our high temperatures to be set in the morning. We will start off the morning with low 60s for most. Throughout the day our temperatures fall. By tomorrow evening temperatures will read in the upper 40s and the 50s.

A strong cold front crosses tomorrow bringing widespread rain. The best timing for rain to be widespread will be in the morning and early afternoon hours.

As we head past lunchtime, showers will become more scattered. Eventually, spotty rain will be with us for Saturday evening and overnight. A few heavy downpours are possible for the first part of our Saturday, but we aren't looking at a flood threat since this front will be so fast moving. Most of the area will see less than an inch of rain.

Overnight Saturday lows will be in the upper 30s and the 40s. We keep up with these cooler nights into the start of the next work week where patchy frost is possible on Sunday night into Monday morning. Cold air will stay behind the cold front leading Sunday's highs to only be in the 50s.

This frontal system will also allow winds to pick up in speed. Looking at gusts throughout the weekend to hit around 25 MPH.