Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office receives $19,000 check

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office received a check for $19,000 on Thursday.

The check was presented by Riley Moore, West Virginia State Treasurer.

The money came from the office's unclaimed property firearms auction. Treasurer Moore says that this auction helps law enforcement agencies.

The process starts when these agencies clear out their storage rooms, and then they contact the State Treasurer's Office.

"We collect unused or unwanted firearms from different police departments all over the state voluntarily, and then we have an auction in Charleston," Treasurer Moore explained. "All of those proceeds go back to the police departments so it's a really exciting opportunity."

"We'll use it for the men, and the community if we have special projects or if they need any special equipment," said Sheriff Ellison. "It was a generous amount, more than we expected to get back."

The Lewisburg Police Department also benefited from this auction.

Treasurer Moore says that more than 60 federally licensed firearms dealers attended this year's auction. The auction was held in July in Charleston, and it raised nearly $140,000.