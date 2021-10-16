10th Annual Alex Aldridge 5k event

CAMP CREEK, W.Va. (WVVA) - The bad weather didn't put a damper on an annual fundraiser in Mercer County today.

The rain wasn't going to stop the 10th year for the Alex Aldridge 5k event. The run is named after Alex Aldridge who passed away unexpectedly in June 2011. He was a strong supporter of Childlaw Services and the Mercer County Teen Court. It offers legal aid to children who are victims of abuse and neglect. Teen court is covered by the umbrella of these services. It gives first time offenders a second chance that focuses on community service.

"What we do is we come together to celebrate his life. He was a mentor, he was a fantastic funny guy who was always upbeat and kept everybody upbeat. This year is the rope of hope and that's from one of the poem's he wrote. He wrote about all of the struggles that all of us have. You have to have that rope of hope to get you out." Cathy Wallace, Childlaw Services Director

The teen court is made up entirely of teens. Some say this fundraiser maintains the court and their mission to help young people find a positive path out of trouble.

"This is important because we are getting to know different people in our community and we are raising money for teen court which is a program that we are apart of and enjoy very much. It allows us to keep the program running and do things to further help our community." Erica Hartwell, Teen Court participant

"To be able to have the teenagers run the whole race, they'll be the ones out on the course cheering everybody on. They organize this whole event. I really think this is an opportunity to give back to the community but also help our teenagers become stronger and better citizens for the future." Cathy Wallace, Childlaw Services Director

Camp Creek State Park is the site for this 5k. This backdrop allows for participants to see all the park has to offer while they give back to the community. Organizers say they are pleased with the turn out.