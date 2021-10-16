China’s Shenzhou-13 spacecraft docks for 6-month mission

BEIJING (AP) — Three astronauts have entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions. They are the second crew to move into the new space station, which was launched in April. The first crew spent three months at the orbiting outpost. China’s military-run space program plans to send multiple crews to the station over the next two years to make it fully functional. The new crew will do spacewalks to install equipment in preparation for expanding the station, assess living conditions and conduct experiments.