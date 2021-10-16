Fall weather has finally arrived

It's been a dreary one out there today with off-and-on showers and mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures topped off in the 60s for most but that occurred during the morning hours. Since then, a cold front has pushed through the area and has dropped temperatures into the 40s and 50s. We will continue to see temperatures decline into the overnight hours with most in the 30s and 40s. We should begin to dry out with partly cloudy conditions, however, we will hold onto the chance for a stray shower across the region tonight. Gusty winds out of the northwest will bring in colder air and make it feel cooler than it actually is tonight as well.

A dry day is in store for tomorrow. We will see a mix of clouds and sun and will also hold onto these cooler temperatures. Highs are expected in the 50s for most. Breezy conditions will continue into the day tomorrow as well with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Beautiful fall conditions are expected for the beginning and middle part of the workweek. We will see mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Another cold front looks to push into the area late next week which will bring back the rain chances. As of now, it doesn't look like a very strong front, but some hit-or-miss showers are possible towards the end of the week. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11 pm.