Families of Beirut blast victims back judge amid pressure

BEIRUT (AP) — The families of the victims of Beirut’s massive port blast last year have reaffirmed their support for the judge leading the investigation into the explosion. The support comes despite increasing calls for the judge’s ouster by the militant Hezbollah group and its allies. The families issues a statement on Saturday, apparently to counter a video released by their spokesman on social media late Friday in which he calls on the judge to step down. On Thursday, gunbattles erupted on the streets of Beirut between two camps, those opposing and supporting the judge in the probe. Seven people were killed and dozens were wounded.