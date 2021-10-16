Local summer camp hosts fall gathering, giving campers the opportunity to reunite

SUMMERS COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - A local summer camp hosted a fall gathering on Saturday to give campers the chance to reunite.

Camp Waldo in Summers County gives children from anywhere in the world the opportunity to learn more about Appalachia's environment and ecology.

"We really believe developing a connection with our local ecology, builds awareness of how we impact it, so our goal is really to build stewardship behaviors in our kids," said Kevin Johnson, the Education Director.

The camp has been taking place since 2019, and Saturday, campers who participated in 2020 and their families come together to see each other, participate in activities, and reminisce on their camp experience.

Some former campers and their families spoke to WVVA News about the camp experience and how they're feeling about reuniting.

"Coming back to see friends and counselors, the staff here is fantastic I think… It's two and a half hours for us so that's a reasonable distance to go for such a great place." said Sean Harvey, a parent who traveled from Churchville, Virginia, to attend the event.

"They give you knowledge, and i think it was really useful. Um uh, it's really nice being here and being able to learn about so much stuff," said Sonja Regalado, a camper from Lewisburg.

"Nature is all around us, and it's really important for him to identify species just to know what's dangerous and not dangerous, and I dont know we sent him here that way he would have a good time," said the Gonazalez family, from Smoot, West Virginia.

William Heinle is a camp counselor who came from Maryland to work at the camp and participate in Saturday's event. He said it's not only an educational opportunity for campers but also a learning experience for counselors who traveled from other states to work at the camp.

"Camp is in some ways for the counselors as well as the campers. Obviously we have a job to fulfill but many of the counselors in our group this past summer came from all over the country and so for them it was a great experience to learn about the outdoors and Appalachia and West Virginia as well," said Heinle.

Jonathan Walker- Vankuren, the camp director, said the fall event gives campers a chance to connect ahead of next year.

"We've been gone from camp now for a little over a month, and wanting just to make sure that we can still stay connected with our families and uh, have that community here even in the fall months," said Walker-Vankuren.

Next summer will be the camp's third year, and they plan to host two three-week sessions instead of one two-week session.

It is open to any child that is going into fourth -seventh grade.

Sign-ups for next summer will be available on Camp Waldo's social media pages when it becomes available.