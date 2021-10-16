Ridin’ 4 A Cure happening Saturday in Bluefield, WV

Bluefield Professional Firefighters 347 & Cole Harley Davidson are teaming up Saturday for "Ridin 4 A Cure" to bring attention to breast cancer and breast cancer awareness month.

Registration begins at 9:30 and kickstands go up at 11:00 AM at Cole Harley Davidson on 1804 Bland Street in Bluefield, WV.

Lunch will be served afterwards and live music will be performed by 'the Best of Times'

Cost to ride is $20 for single and $5 for passengers.

Dr. Randy Maxwell and firefighter Justin Cline stopped by to tell WVVA Today's Joshua Bolden all about it.

