Bill Clinton to be released from California hospital

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton spent a fifth night at a Southern California hospital where he is recovering from an infection but is expected to be released Sunday after making great progress. Clinton’s spokesman Angel Ureña said in a statement Saturday that the former president would remain one more night at the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, to receive IV antibiotics, and was expected to be discharged Sunday. Hillary Clinton has been with her husband at the hospital southeast of Los Angeles. She returned with daughter Chelsea around 8 a.m. Saturday in an SUV accompanied by secret service agents.