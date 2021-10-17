Cole Harley Davidson celebrates new hours

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Cole Harley Davidson in Bluefield have adjusted their hours for the new season and a giveaway was held today to celebrate. Customers were treated to food and a chance to win their very own motorcycle. All they have to do was crack a safe.

Customers one-by-one took turns entering a five digit code. If the safe opened after entering the code that person walked away with the bike. Organizers say today was a day for the customers.

We have events, usually for benefits. Rides that usually benefit organizations. We also have events for our customers and today is one of those days." Debbie Bowman, Marketing Manager for Cole Harley Davidson

The store is now open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The business is also offering free storage for customers who spend four hundred dollars or more on parts, services or accessories. This allows them to store their bikes out of the elements if needed.