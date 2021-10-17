Community members react to seeing Arenamend Classic

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. (WVVA) - For the first time, the Greenbrier was the backdrop for a top-class horse jumping competition.

Community members are watching athletes from around the world compete in the Arenamend Classic.

This show-jumping competition is stopping in southern West Virginia for the first time.

"It's been an overwhelming positive experience for the here with the local community, they've been wonderful," said Alex Carr, one of the event's organizers. "I've had local members of the community here, just kind of seeing this for the first time not really knowing what they're coming to and enjoying it."

Charley White, a spectator from Greenbrier County, said he is excited to have an event like this right here in the mountain state.

"It's just awesome to have something like this right here in our back yard, because if you're a horse person, this is a major event," said White.

Gracie Hubbard, from Union, West Virginia, called it a dream come true.

"I've been wanting to watch all the Olympic jumpers coming, that's been my dream to come and watch."

Carr said the motivation for bringing the event here and inviting the community, more exposure to the sport.

"The equestrian industry is different here than it is in Europe, it's way more widespread and so we really thought we wanted to create more of that in the united states, so adding the community in and really showing this aspect of the sport to the community is really important to us."

Carr added Arenamend would consider hosting the event in the mountain state again in the future.