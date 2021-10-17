Crisp and dry weather is here to stay

It was a chilly one today with most topping off in the 50s across the Two Virginias. We stayed dry with a mix of clouds and sun and the dry conditions will last into the overnight hours. It'll be another cold one tonight with temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s. Gusty winds out of the northwest will make it feel even cooler. Some areas in the southern parts of our region are under a frost advisory tonight into tomorrow morning so make sure to cover any sensitive plants.

A beautiful fall day is in store for tomorrow. Temperatures look to top off in the 50s and 60s and we should see mainly sunny skies. We will still be dealing with some gusty winds out of the northwest once again tomorrow.

More dry days are expected through the middle of the work week as high pressure is in control. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the 60s for most.

The next chance for rain comes on Thursday and lasting into Friday. A cold front will push through our area bringing the chance for some hit-or-miss showers. It will bring another cooldown as most look to top off in the 60s on Thursday and 50s on Friday.

As of now, next weekend looks to be dry with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11 pm.