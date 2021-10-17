Frost Advisory from MON 4:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Wythe County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s will result

in frost formation.

* WHERE…In Virginia, Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Wythe and Grayson

Counties. In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga

Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Isolated spots, particularly in sheltered

valleys, may briefly fall to freezing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&