1 killed, 7 hurt in shooting near Grambling homecoming event

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Officials at Grambling State University have blamed “outsiders” for a recent spate of violence on campus, including a shooting that left one person dead and seven others wounded. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on the campus quad of the historically Black university. An indoor homecoming event was taking place nearby. The person who died wasn’t enrolled at the school. The only victim who is a student was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Classes on Monday and Tuesday were canceled, and the university set a campus curfew until further notice. One person died and three others were wounded in a separate shooting on campus Wednesday.