A new counseling business is open in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A new counseling business has opened up its doors in Princeton.

It's called TruthIn Counseling and it's run by Tammy Angle.

She has served as a licensed professional counselor for other organizations in the area. However, she wanted to start her own business in order to better serve members of the community.

Angle says it is more important now than ever to help others because she says so many are suffering from anxiety.

"I consider this not even a job. It's something I really enjoy, helping people. I really enjoy listening to people and then giving them skills and resources that they can apply in their lives and get healthy." Tammy Angle | LPC at TruthIn Counseling

TruthIn Counseling is located at 109 Thorn Street in Princeton. If you would like to schedule an appointment with Angle, you can call (304)952-1910.